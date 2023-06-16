IMPHAL: Fresh clash between personnel of rapid action force (RAF) and an unruly mob broke out at Imphal in Manipur on Friday (June 16) evening.

A warehouse near the Imphal palace grounds was also set on fire by the unruly mob.

The security personnel, present in the area, resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the mob and prevent further destruction of properties.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Manipur fire department rushed to the spot and brought the fire on the warehouse under control.

Timely action by the fire department personnel prevented the fire at the warehouse from spreading to nearby houses.

According to sources, the warehouse belonged to a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from one of the tribal communities in Manipur.

Earlier on Thursday (June 15) night, the residence of union minister of state for external affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal of violence-hit Manipur was set on fire by a mob.

The mob stormed the residence of the union minister from Manipur and subsequently set it on fire.

As many as 17 people have been arrested by the police in Manipur in connection with the case related to setting on fire the residence of union minister RK Ranjan Singh.

According to sources, while 12 people have been arrested from Imphal East, another five were arrested in Imphal West district of Manipur.

Speaking on the incident, union minister RK Ranjan Singh said that he was ‘shocked’ to see total collapse of law-and-order situation in Manipur.

“I am shocked. The law-and-order situation in Manipur has totally collapsed,” said union minister RK Ranjan Singh.