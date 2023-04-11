AIZAWL: A Myanmar national has been apprehended by security agencies for possessing drugs worth over Rs 5.5 crore in Mizoram.

The Myanmar national was nabbed by troopers of the Assam Rifles at Champhai district of Mizoram on Tuesday (April 11).

Troopers of the Assam Rifles seized a total of 1,117 kilogram of heroin from the possession of the arrested Myanmar national.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ginsuanlang (34).

He was arrested from near Hnahlan village in Champhai district of Mizoram.

The heroin consignment was concealed in as many as 100 soap cases.

The seized heroin consignment has been estimated to value Rs 5.585 crore in international market.

After preliminary investigation, the accused along with the seized items were handed over to the Champhai police station in Mizoram.