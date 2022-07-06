Aizawl: The Mizoram government and Centrally owned Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct flyover bridges at two locations in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl.

The MoU was signed at the CMO conference hall by representatives of TCIL and Mizoram PWD in the presence of Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday.

According to the MoU, flyover bridges would be constructed in Aizawl at Vaivakawn junction in the west and Bawngkawn junction in the north with full funding from the Centre, PWD Engineer-in-Chief Bowman said.

Also Read: Assam floods: TMC seeks Governor’s intervention for flood relief measures

He said that the TCIL will bear all the project costs, including the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and the Mizoram government would not spend even a single rupee.

He said that 4 per cent of the sanctioned amount, which will be included in the DPR, will go to the company.

According to the official, a feasibility study has already been completed and the TCIL found it feasible to construct flyover bridges in the state capital.

Also Read: Assam floods: 11 lakh remain affected, total deaths reach 184

The proposed projects, when completed, will be the first in the state, he said.

He added that the TCIL is optimistic about receiving sanctions from the Centre to start the project.