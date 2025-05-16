Mizoram Minister honors Lalengmawia Ralte and Ayush Dev Chhetri for football

Aizawl: Mizoram Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Thursday honored two footballers from his constituency, Aizawl West-II, in a special ceremony held at his office in Aizawl.

Lalengmawia Ralte, a resident of Vaivakawn and 2024–25 Indian Super League (ISL) champion with Mohun Bagan SG, and Ayush Dev Chhetri from Dinthar, the 2025 Super Cup winner with FC Goa, were felicitated for their outstanding achievements.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Expressing his pride, Minister Hmar said, “Today, our footballers deserve recognition not only for their success at the club level but also for earning places in the India national team. While many players come through elite academies, these two have carved their own path from Mizoram, proving others can do the same.”

He added, “Mizoram is brimming with talent, and these athletes represent the steady rise of our football culture. Not everyone reaches the top, but those with discipline, skill, and determination can bring honour and recognition to the state.”

Ralte, who appeared in 27 matches for Mohun Bagan this season and played a crucial role in the playoffs, said, “Winning the ISL and representing India is special, but being honored at home by our Sports Minister means even more.” Reflecting on his journey, he noted, “A good academy helps, but discipline and perseverance to overcome challenges, sometimes on your own, are what truly matter.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Ayush Dev Chhetri, who played 26 matches and scored once for FC Goa, received his first India call-up earlier this year and made his debut against the Maldives.

Minister Hmar presented both players with citations and tokens of appreciation, encouraging them to continue inspiring young athletes and supporting grassroots football in their communities.