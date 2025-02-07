Guwahati: The inaugural edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2025 kicked off in grand style on February 7 at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati.

The much-anticipated three-day celebration of cinema was officially inaugurated in the evening, marking the beginning of an exciting showcase of films, discussions, and industry collaborations.

Iranian film ‘In the Arms of the Tree’ by acclaimed director Babak Khajehpasha was the opening film.

Other films showcased throughout the day were: ‘A Lab Story’ by Carlo Obispo, ‘Amatuers’ by Dhiraj Kashyap, ‘Ata Nirjon Duporiya’ by Khanjan Kishore Nath, ‘Captain’ by Mohammad Hamzei, ‘The Stranger’ by Biplob Sarkar, ‘Not What You Think’ by Vuslat Saracoglu and ‘House’ by Jamshid Narzikulov.

The inaugural session witnessed participation of internationally acclaimed Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage, eminent Indian theatre and film actor Sheeba Chaddha among other dignitaries.

During the day, a discussion session on ‘The Future of North East India Cinema: Challenges, Opportunities and Global Prospects’ was conducted wherein critic & filmmaker Utpal Datta and Sibanu Bora, and filmmakers Kangkan Deka and Deep Chodhury shared their insights.

The engaging session was moderated by film critic Dipsikha Bhagawati.

Later, eminent actor Sheeba Chaddha shared her insights and experiences from her cinematic journey, reflecting on the evolving landscape of Indian cinema and the nuances of character-driven storytelling.

In the special ‘Meet the Guest’ interaction presented by filmmaker Prerana Barbarooah, she also emphasized the importance of diverse narratives and her take on various characters.

Speaking about the festival, Monita Borgohain, Festival Director of GAFF 2025, said, “GAFF 2025 is a celebration of storytelling, artistic excellence, and cultural exchange. Our vision is to establish Guwahati as a hub for Asian cinema, fostering collaborations and bringing diverse cinematic voices to the forefront. We hope this festival will inspire filmmakers and cinephiles alike while putting Northeast India’s vibrant film industry on the global map.”

On Saturday, as many as ten films will be screened at the film festival. Throughout the next two days, the festival will showcase a dynamic and diverse selection of films from across Asia, offering a platform for cultural exchange and artistic dialogue.

GAFF 2025 is organized by Trending Now Media, powered by GMDA and co-powered by Indian Oil, NRL, Oil India Limited, Assam Tourism, Bodoland Tourism, Sony, Nikon, Purabi Dairy, Life’s Purple PR, Travels Pro and Modern English School and Priya Communication as outdoor promotion partner.

GAFF 2025 will feature a curated selection of 25 feature films from over 200 submissions from across Asia, representing countries such as Iran, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

A special competitive section, exclusively for films from North-East India, will recognize outstanding achievements in categories including Best Film, Best Direction, and Best Performance, celebrating creativity, technical excellence, and storytelling.

Six films from the Northeast, representing diverse voices and cinematic excellence from the region, will compete for top honours at the festival.