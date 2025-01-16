Guwahati: The inaugural edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2025 will illuminate the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio from February 7 to 9, 2025.

This three-day extravaganza promises to be a landmark event for film buffs, aspiring filmmakers, and industry veterans alike. GAFF 2025 serves as a platform for cultural exchange, creative dialogue, and showcasing the cinematic brilliance of Asia.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The festival will kick off with the inspiring Iranian film ‘In the Arms of the Tree,’ directed by Babak Khajehpasha. A fitting note to conclude the event is the collaborative effort, ‘My Melbourne,’ by directors Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir, and Kabir Khan.

Organized by Trending Now Media, GAFF 2025 is dedicated to celebrating the multifaceted storytelling traditions of Asia, with a special focus on the rich cinematic heritage of Assam and the North-East region.

The festival boasts a meticulously curated selection of over 200 feature films from across Asia, representing nations like Iran, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A unique competitive section exclusively spotlights films from Northeast India, recognizing excellence in categories like Best Film, Best Director, and Best Performance, thereby fostering creativity, technical expertise, and exceptional storytelling.

“GAFF 2025 is poised to be a vibrant celebration of Asia’s captivating cinematic tapestry,” said Honorary Festival Director Monita Borgohain at a press conference on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to present a thoughtfully curated program that will enthrall audiences and ignite the creative spark in filmmakers. Each film has been meticulously chosen to provide a transformative cinematic experience, fostering intercultural understanding and meaningful dialogues.”

The three-day event will also feature stimulating panel discussions and workshops led by renowned filmmakers and industry experts, creating a platform for insightful dialogue and collaboration. It provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for filmmakers, actors, and film enthusiasts to network and explore future creative endeavors.

Encouraging Guwahati residents to attend the festival, Honorary Programme Director Kishore Kumar Sarma remarked, “This is a golden opportunity for cinephiles to savor the finest cinematic gems from across Asia. GAFF 2025 is set to bring the world to our doorstep, allowing audiences to experience a kaleidoscope of cultures, stories, and artistic expressions right here in the heart of Assam.”

Adding to the festival’s prestige is the presence of the internationally acclaimed Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage as the chief guest.

Further elevating the event’s stature are renowned film critic and festival advisor Srinivasa Santhanam, National Award-winning film critic and filmmaker Utpal Borpujari, National Award-winning filmmaker Manju Borah, and prominent film critic, music journalist, and editor Dalton Christopher, all of whom will play pivotal roles in the 1st GAFF.