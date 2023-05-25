AIZAWL: Mizoram police and Assam Rifles on Wednesday seized 9.7 kilograms of Methamphetamine (Meth) tablets in Aizawl.

The joint team had on Tuesday seized 1 lakh tablets (9.7kgs) of the stimulant drug at a bus terminal in Aizawl’s Thuampui area and arrested one person in connection with the seizure.

Sustained interrogation of the accused has led to the recovery and seizure of another 1 lakh tablets (9.7kgs) of Methamphetamine at the Durtlang area where the accused hid the contraband on Wednesday, the police statement said.

The total quantity of the contraband seized from the accused has risen to 19.4 kilograms and the face value is Rs 38 crore in the international market, it said.

Further investigation is still on, it added.