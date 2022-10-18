Aizawl: The battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) along with the excise and narcotics department recovered a massive quantity of Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 30.84 crore in the international market.

The Assam Rifles in a statement said that they seized a total of 92,550 tablets and the accurate worth of these was Rs 30,84,99,691.

The force informed that the items were seized from the general area of Falkland Veng in the Aizawl district.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl based on specific information.

Based on the information received, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched by a joint team on Monday.

The team noticed the movement of a suspected vehicle at around 8 pm.

Based on the description with the team, the vehicle was stopped and a thorough spot-checking was carried out.

During the checking, it was revealed that an individual was carrying a huge quantity of Methamphetamine tablets.

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets was seized in situ and the individual was taken into custody by the joint team.