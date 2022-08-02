Mizoram Meth tablets

AIZAWL: A huge quantity of Methamphetamine tablets was seized in Sairang Village near Aizawl on Tuesday.

The police in a statement said that acting on a tip-off, CID (special branch) of Mizoram police and Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized 30,000 (3 kgs) tablets of Methamphetamine.

The contraband was seized during a joint operation at Sairang village near Aizawl.

Along with the tablets, one person suspected to be a peddler was arrested.

The 54-year-old man has been identified as PC Lalchharliana, a resident of Aizawl’s the Hunthar locality.

He has been arrested on charges of possessing contraband worth Rs 6.6 crore in the international market, the statement said.

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station for further legal action, it said.

