AIZAWL: A huge quantity of Methamphetamine tablets was seized in Sairang Village near Aizawl on Tuesday.

The police in a statement said that acting on a tip-off, CID (special branch) of Mizoram police and Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized 30,000 (3 kgs) tablets of Methamphetamine.

The contraband was seized during a joint operation at Sairang village near Aizawl.

Also Read: Assam: Huge quantity of illegal timber seized in Dibrugarh

Along with the tablets, one person suspected to be a peddler was arrested.

The 54-year-old man has been identified as PC Lalchharliana, a resident of Aizawl’s the Hunthar locality.

He has been arrested on charges of possessing contraband worth Rs 6.6 crore in the international market, the statement said.

Also Read: Mizoram: 337 fresh COVID-19 cases reported, highest since March 13

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station for further legal action, it said.