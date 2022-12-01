Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deployment Engineer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Deployment Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Diploma in CSE/IT or BCA from recognized Board/University/ Institute

Desirable Qualification & Experience : A person having knowledge of Networking Linux, Database Administration, Server Administration

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online to the Registrar, NIT Mizoram, Chaltlang, Aizawl, Mizoram – 796012 in the email address recruitmentnonteaching@nitmz.ac.in on or before 5th December, 2022 till 05:00pm.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here