Applications are invited for various project based positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Govt. of India sponsored research project “Exploration, documentation and Genetic diversity, Management of wild edible Fruits and vegetables of Mizoram, North-east India” in the Department of Horticulture, Aromatic & Medicinal Plants.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs 31,000/- +8% HRA per month

Qualification and Experience: 1st Class Post Graduate in Horticulture/Agriculture/Forestry/

Botany/Biotechnology/ Agricultural Biotechnology. Candidates with UGC/CSIR/ICAR NET and having working experience in wild edible fruits and vegetables of north east India and molecular Biology and Biotechnology of Horticultural crops will be preferred.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with Curriculum Vitae (PDF file) and photocopies of all academic testimonials having proof of age, qualification, experience (if any), copy of publications (if any) etc. (single PDF file) at e-mail: mzut130@mzu.edu.in.

Last date of submission of application form along with the required documents is 27th September, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here