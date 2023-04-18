Mizoram Jobs : Gauhati High Court Aizawl Bench Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati High Court Aizawl Bench.

Gauhati High Court Aizawl Bench is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chauffeur (Driver) and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Chauffeur (Driver)

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Level-2; Rs. 19,900-44,400

Qualification :

i) Must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class X (10th) standard from a recognized board.

ii) Must possess valid LMV driving license issued by competent authority.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Level-1; Rs. 17,400-38,600

Qualification : Must be minimum Class VIII (8th) standard pass. Those who have passed HSSLC

(12th) or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post. Candidates possessing special skills may be given preference on need basis.

Age Limit : Maximum age limit is 35 years. Age relaxation for various categories will be as per rules of Govt. of Mizoram

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ up to 5 PM of 29th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here