Mizoram Jobs Apply for Teacher vacancy in Sainik School Chhingchip

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sainik School Chhingchip, Mizoram.

Sainik School Chhingchip, Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) (Chemistry).

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) (Chemistry)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Master’s Degree from a recognised university or Two year integrated Post Graduate course from Regional College of Education of NCERT or any other NCTE recognised University/ Institute in Chemistry / Bio Chemistry with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) B.Ed Degree from a recognized University/ Institute.

Desirable Qualification :

(i) Preference will be given for Teaching experience of 2 years in CBSE affiliated English Medium School, preferably residential.

(ii) Higher Qualifications.

(iii) Proficiency in games & sports

(iv) Achievements in NCC /Sports/Extra-Curricular activities etc.

(v) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

(vi) Proficiency in teaching in English Medium

(vii) Candidate should have qualified CTET/STET

Pay Scale : Level-08 Rs. 47,600 to 1,51,100 and D.A as applicable

Age : Between 21-40 years as on 01 Dec 2022

How to apply : Candidates may apply with photocopies of full testimonials in support of qualification/experience, photograph and one self addressed envelope with postage stamp of Rs. 40/- (for communicating through Speed Post) to “The Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip, Chhingchhip Village, Dist – Serchhip, Pin – 796161”.

Application Forms can be downloaded from the Schools website sschhingchhip.mizoram.gov.in.

Application should be accompanied by one NC payee Demand Draft (in original) of Rs. 500/- (Non refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip, payable at State Bank of India Electric Veng Branch, Aizawl Branch Code – 16361, IFSC Code – SBIN0016361.

Last date of receipt of application is January 2, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

