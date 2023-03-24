Mizoram Jobs : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Mizoram University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of UGC -Guest Faculty for the UGC-Women’s Studies Centre.

Name of post : UGC-Guest Faculty for the UGC-Women’s Studies Centre

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. in Women’s Studies/Public Administration/ Psychology/ Social Work /Sociology /Political sciences/Education/English.

Remuneration : The remuneration is Rs. 2000/- per lecture subject to maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month (as per UGC/ MZU).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th March, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the SSS Dean’s Office Chamber, Mizoram University

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the Walk-in-interview along with their bio-data, all the original and copies of certificates and marks sheets supporting their candidature

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

