Guwahati: The Mizoram police on Thursday (November 23) rewarded HT Vanlalruati, executive security officer at Indigo Airlines, for helping the state police seize drugs valued at over Rs 25.49 crore from two passengers hailing from Myanmar, and live ammunition from another passenger hailing from Manipur.

In recognition of her outstanding dedication and service, Mizoram Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla rewarded Vanlalruati with Rs 5,000 and a letter of appreciation.

The Mizoram police said, “Mizoram police commend the exemplary efforts of HT Vanlalruati, Executive Security of Indigo Airlines posted at Lengpui airport since 2020, for her outstanding role in the seizure of a substantial quantity of Crystal Meth and the detection of live .22 ammunition. We are pleased to recognise her diligent and vigilant actions, which have contributed significantly to maintaining security and upholding the law.”

On October 3, 2023, Vanlalruati detected 10 packets of suspected methamphetamine, an addictive tablet used by drug addicts, weighing 10.2 kilograms, with an estimated value of over Rs 25.49 crore, during the screening of check-in baggage at the screening point of Indigo Airlines at Mizoram’s Lengpui airport.

The contraband was recovered from the luggage of two passengers hailing from Myanmar’s Letpanchaung, identified as Lalremthangi and Tinchuaii, while traveling on a flight to New Delhi.

The Mizoram police seized the narcotic drugs and arrested the duo, and subsequently registered a case under section 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, read with section 14A of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Moreover, Vanlalruati on October 9 this year, detected a live .22 bullet in the check-in baggage of a passenger William, a resident of Manipur’s Churachandpur district, who was traveling on a flight to Assam’s Guwahati.

The police said that William did not possess a valid license to carry ammunition. Later, the accused along with the seized ammunition were handed over to the Sairang police and a case was registered under section 25(1-B)(a) of the Arms Act.

“We would like to emphasise the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, including private sector employees like HT Vanlalruati, in combating criminal activities and ensuring public safety,” the Mizoram police added.