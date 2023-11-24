Bordumsa: A complaint has been filed against ‘self-styled RSS’ Chakma leader Drishyamuni Chakma and his group for allegedly violating a prohibitory order imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC in Bordumsa Sub-Division of Arunachal Pradesh‘s Changlang district.

The complaint, filed by noted Chakma social activist Santosh Bhaburah Chakma on Friday, states that Drishyamuni Chakma, Chikond Chand Chakma, and other unknown persons organized a political meeting at Udaipur village, Diyun, under Bordumsa Sub-Division on November 23, 2023, in clear violation of the order issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Bordumsa on November 17, 2023.

The ADC’s order prohibits any political meeting or gathering within Bordumsa Sub-Division without prior permission from the administration, citing the potential for such gatherings to create a law and order situation and breach peace and tranquility in the area.

The complaint further alleges that Drishyamuni Chakma is in possession of a forged voter identity card and that Chikond Chand Chakma is not a voter of Arunachal Pradesh. It demands that both individuals be prosecuted under the relevant provisions of the law.

The complaint also questions whether the self-proclaimed RSS-backed leaders have been given special permission by the BJP government to ignore local administrative orders or if they are misleading the state’s political leaders for their own vested interests.