Manipur’s Bushan and Ashwarjit clinch Gold and Silver in AITA Men’s Open Tennis Tournament.

Imphal: India’s Davis Cup player (Junior), Bushan Haobam who hails from Manipur clinched the Men’s Single title while Ashwarjit Senjam also from Manipur got the runners-up award in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) 1 Lakh Men’s Tennis Tournament, 2023 at the center court of the Imphal District Tennis Association on Friday.

In the Men’s Double category, Bushan Haobam and H. Shanker got the title and T. Brojen and S. Bickey were runners-up.

The tournament was organised by the Imphal District Tennis Association under the aegis of the Manipur Tennis Association.

Altogether, 32 players from across the country participated in the tournament which started on November 20, 2023.

Vineet Joshi, Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

Speaking at the function he said that Manipur is the powerhouse of sports and both boys and girls of the state perform their best in National and International tournaments.

He congratulated the players for their efforts. The chief secretary also said that the government will look into the matter for the development of the infrastructure.

The chief guest of the function distributed certificates and trophies to the winners and runners-up.

The prize money of the tournament was contributed by parents of Manipur Tennis players and members of the Imphal District Tennis Association.

The closing function of the tournament was attended by President Imphal District Tennis Association H. Balkrisna Singh and other office bearers of the association.