Lok Sabha speaker – Om Birla, on Tuesday, conveyed greetings and congratulated the people of Mizoram on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of the state assembly.

The Lok Sabha speaker’s message was read out by state assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo during a special session convened to mark 50 years of Mizoram Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Birla was earlier invited to grace the golden jubilee celebration but could not attend due to unavoidable circumstances.

In his greetings, Birla said that Mizoram is an important land-bridge in India’s Act-East policy, making India’s critical trade and connectivity linkages with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

With the beautiful natural bounty, the Mizo society is knitted together by a very unique code of ethics ‘Tlawmngaihna’ which calls everyone to be hospitable, kind, unselfish and helpful to others,” Birla said, adding that he truly admires this sense of charity while putting community above self.

He stated that the Northeast region occupies a unique and distinctive position in the country’s socio-cultural and geo-political landscape.

The Northeast region is also known for its impressive human development, including high socio-economic status of women, he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker also lauded Mizoram’s peaceful electoral processes as “admirable.’

“The Mizoram legislative assembly graceful conduct of proceedings of the house presents to all of us as a role model for our democracy. I wish that Mizoram Legislative Assembly would continue embarking on such exemplary good works and set high benchmarks in this regard even in the years to come,” he said.

Commencing from Monday, Mizoram assembly has been celebrating its 50 years of existence.

The special assembly session held to mark the golden jubilee on Tuesday was presided over by state governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, while special proceedings was chaired by Sailo.

Assam assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary also graced the event.

Addressing the house, Kambhampati said a legislative assembly is the embodiment of the aspirations and the ultimate will of the people of a state.

Remarking that the enduring success of the historic Mizoram peace accord of 1986 is testament to the will of the people of the state, the governor said that the peace accord facilitated the integration of Mizoram into the Union of India, and set the tone for productive co-existence and co-operation with the rest of the country.

It became a catalyst for positive change towards the path of development, he added.

He lauded the state for successfully holding a number of elections under a peaceful atmosphere.

He also thanked civil society organisations and religious bodies for their outstanding contribution towards making Mizoram one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Praising the state for its achievements in certain areas, including literacy, sports, and a few health indicators such as mortality rates he said despite our best efforts, Kambhampati said it still has massive untapped potential in many areas.

He stressed on the need to prioritise power generation given the state’s huge potential in hydro-electricity.

Commending the Government for various actions taken, he urged for health infrastructure to be continuously upgraded for the benefit of the people.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is the leader of the house expressed happiness that the golden jubilee coincided with India’s 75th year of Independence.

Speaking about the peaceful conduct of elections in the state and the MIzoram peace accord, he said, “We are a shining example of the benefits of peace and it is upon us to take the message of peace to the rest of the nation and to the world.”

Biswajit Daimary paid rich tributes to the first Mizo lady chief Ropuiliani who fought valiantly against the British and was imprisoned for her actions.

He expressed his admiration for the way Mizoram has become one of the most peaceful states in the country and for its developmental journey in the last 50 years.