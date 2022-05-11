Nagaland Congress president K Therie has once again launched a scathing attack on the state government over the Naga political issue.

Nagaland Congress president K Therie alleged that the NDPP-led ‘opposition-less’ state government is not serious about securing a solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

“We have elected a government that does not want solution,” Nagaland Congress president K Therie said.

While the Naga national workers want solution, the state government does not want it, the Nagaland Congress chief added.

He further said that the Nagaland government is yet to recognise the two agreements signed with the two Naga negotiating groups.

Notably, the Government of India has been holding talks with both the NSCN-IM and NNPGs separately.

While talks with the NSCN-IM have been taking place since 1997, NNPGs and the Government of India have been in talks since 2017.

The Government of India had signed the “framework agreement” with NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 and “Agreed Position” with the NNPGs on November 17, 2017.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, recently, had assured an early solution to the Naga political issue.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio had urged all stakeholders in the Naga political issue to “expedite negotiations” and secure an early solution.

Meanwhile, separate flag and constitution continue to be the bone of contention between the NSCN-IM and government of India (GoI) in regards to reaching a solution to the Naga political issue.

On April 19 this year, government of India’s interlocutor for Naga peace talks – AK Mishra met NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah at the outfit’s Camp Hebron in Nagaland for “informal talks”.

This was for the first time in history, that negotiations on the Naga peace process was held at the NSCN-IM headquarters in Nagaland.

Interlocutor for the Naga peace talks AK Mishra and NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah held a held a one-to-one closed-door meeting at the headquarters of the outfit at Hebron in Nagaland on April 19.