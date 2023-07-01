Aizawl: Personnel of Assam Rifles recovered heroin and foreign cigarettes altogether worth Rs 2.07 crore in two separate operations in east Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Friday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a specific input, the Assam Rifles personnel raided a place at Zote village in the Champhai district and recovered 125 grams of heroin, it said.

The contraband packed in soap cases was hidden in a polythene bag, it said.

In another operation, the paramilitary force also recovered 92 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes at Zokhawthar village in the Champhai district on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Friday.

Both the seized contraband was handed over to Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department and Central Customs Department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.