Aizawl: The Mizoram government has rewarded Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Indian women’s hockey player Lalremsiami for their outstanding performance at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, an official said.

While young Jeremy was honoured with Rs 25 lakh for winning gold medal, Lalremsiami was given Rs 7.5 lakh for winning bronze at the CWG.

The two young sportspersons were awarded during a felicitation programme held in Aizawl on Friday night, he said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, ministers, MLAs and many important officials, among others, attended the felicitation programme.

The 19-year-old prodigy from Aizawl’ Ainawn locality, Jeremy set a new record recently by clinching weightlifting gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the men’s 67-kilogram category.

He is the first from Mizoram to win a gold medal at the CWG.

The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the men’s 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg), finishing ahead of Samoa’s Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg).

Lalremsiami won bronze when the Indian Women’s Hockey team beat New Zealand in the crucial match for third place on August 7.

The 22-year-old striker from Assam border Kolasib town scored an all-important third goal for India against Canada to send the Savita Punia-led team into the semi-finals of the CWG on August 3.

The Indian women’s team lost to Australia in the semi-final. Both the sportspersons were accorded rousing welcome when they returned home recently.