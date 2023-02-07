Aizawl: Troops of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police in a joint operation have arrested four people with a huge cache of rams in Aizawl, officials said.

Acting on specific information, a combined team of Assam Rifles and CID (special branch) of Mizoram police recovered arms and ammunition at Hmuifang in Aizawl district about 53 km east of Aizawl on Sunday, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Monday.

Four people were arrested in connection with the recovery, it said.

The recovered arms and ammunition included two numbers of Chinese-made 22 AK Automatic Rifles, four numbers of .22 ammunition (point 22 ammunition) and two magazines, it said.

The four accused along with the recovered weapons were handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings, the statement said.

The Assam Rifles claimed that the recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives.

It said that the ongoing smuggling of weapons is a major cause of concern for Mizoram.