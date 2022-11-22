Guwahati: The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 100 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crore from the General Area Zokhawthar along Indo-Myanmar Border of Champhai district on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.

The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in General Area Zokhawthar along Indo-Myanmar Border.

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin cigarette is Rs 1.3 crore.

The seized items were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai on 22 Nov 2022 for further legal proceedings.