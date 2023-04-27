Guwahati: The Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers (FMGE&W), an umbrella body of all government employees in the state, has endorsed the reinstatement of the old pension scheme.

The federation in its general conference held in Aizawl on Wednesday decided that measures be taken to ensure that the old pension is re-invoked.

The federation is in favour of enjoying Dearness Allowance (DA) at the same rate enjoyed by employees of the Central government.

It also decided to take measures so that employees are paid on time.

However, the agenda seeking stoppage to subsidised ration (rice) through a public distribution system for employees with 6 and above pay level was kept for further consideration by the federation.

Also Read: Assam: Rare black panther caged in Sivasagar

The general conference held at Vanapa Hall here was graced by Chief Minister Zoramthanga as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government has been making efforts to resolve the financial crunch of the state.

He said that the state has been grappling with a financial shortage as it did not receive its share of funds from the Centre due to huge financial constraints triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoramthanga further said that Mizoram has the potential to boost its economy and the successful implementation of government schemes and projects is highly dependent on the employees.

Also Read: Assam: Tea garden worker injured in leopard attack in Dibrugarh

The FMGE&W was established in November 1973 to work for the welfare of government employees. More than 40,000 government employees are under the federation.

The employee body had contributed Rs. 5.8 crore towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the federation threatened to stage agitation demanding regular payment of salary and an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA).

The proposed agitation, however, was cancelled following an assurance from the chief minister that measures would be taken to meet the employees’ demands.