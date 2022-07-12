AIZAWL: The Mizoram government would soon launch a family oriented Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) to assist thousands of families for their economic start up, an official statement said on Monday.

The meeting of the SEDP governing board chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday decided to organise a statewide lunch programme very soon, the statement issued by state information and public relations department said.

After the statewide launch programme, the district level launch programme of the family oriented SEDP would be held in a phased manner, the statement said.

The meeting decided that 50 per cent of selected beneficiaries in each assembly constituency will be provided full installment (assistance) in the first phase, while the rest will be provided assistance in the next phase, it said.

The task of disbursing assistance to the beneficiaries has been assigned to concerned departments, which will release the assistance from their district offices, the meeting said.

Each department district office will collaborate with the district level SEDP committees to disburse the assistance to the beneficiaries, it added.

The SEDP is the flagship programme of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through exploration and judicious use of resources and maintaining equality and equity among the citizens.

Under this policy, the government is planning to provide monetary assistance to the tune of not less than Rs. 3 lakh to beneficiaries to start projects (trades) of their choice for sustainable development and the economic uplift of household families.

The flagship programme has been partly implemented in the form of constructing roads, important infrastructures and projects and hiring teachers, among others, since 2019.

Deputy Chief Minister and SEDP executive board chairman Tawnluia said that about 60,000 beneficiaries or household families 1,500 each from 40 assembly constituencies have been selected to receive assistance under the state flagship programme in the first phase.

Assistance to the tune of Rs 50,000 would be given to the beneficiaries in the first phase, he said.

The state government has allocated Rs. 700 crore for the implementation of SEDP in the 2022-2023 state’s budget.

Of the Rs 700 crore, Rs 350 crore has been earmarked for family development programme.