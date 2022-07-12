AIZAWL: In another breakthrough, troopers of Assam Rifles have apprehended two cadres of a Myanmar based Maraland Defence Force (MDF) with ammunition in south Mizoram’s Siaha district near the Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The operation was carried out by a team of 3 Assam Rifles at Zawngling village on Monday based on specific information, the statement said.

20 rounds of 12 gauge 70mm cartridge, one banned kenbo bike, 11,100 face value of Myanmar Kyat (currency) and Indian currency worth Rs 650 were recovered from the two cadres, it said.

The apprehended cadres and recovered items were handed over to state police for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

Earlier on July 6, Assam Rifles in joint operation with state police, had apprehended a top leader of outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in Aizawl.