AIZAWL: Mizoram reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 31 less than the previous day.

With the detection of the new cases, the tally rose to 2,29,982, a Mizoram health department official said.

Mizoram had reported 89 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The COVID death toll in Mizoram remains at 706 as no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Aizawl district reported the highest fresh cases at 100, followed by Champhai and Saitual districts which reported 10 cases each, he said.

The fresh cases detected from 547 samples tested on Monday put the single-day positivity rate at 24.94 per cent.

Mizoram on Monday registered a whooping 50.28 per cent of single-day positivity rate.

At least 33 people have recuperated in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 2,28,535.

The northeastern state now has 741 COVID-19 active cases.

More than 19.41 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram state disaster management and rehabilitation department has instructed disaster management authorities and deputy commissioners in all districts to implement COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in a stricter manner in their respective districts amid rising COVID-19 cases.