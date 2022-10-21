Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Friday said that effective mobilisation of resources is required for the state to sustain itself amid financial problems.

He was addressing a general conference of the Mizoram Civil Service Association (MCSA) at Aijal club in Aizawl.

CM Zoramthanga said that the state has been facing a fiscal shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.

He said that the state did not receive its share amounting to over Rs. 3,000 crore from the Centre due to the pandemic.

“Due to the pandemic, we did not receive funds amounting to over Rs. 3,000 crore from the Centre, which we should receive. However, amid the pandemic and financial crisis, we are fortunate to proceed towards what we are today,” Zoramthanga said.

“We have to effectively utilise and mobilise our resources to sustain ourselves,” he said.

The chief minister also urged government employees to be sincere and remain faithful in their duties.

He said that government employees should work diligently and sincerely with a desire to develop their state.

“Good governance and system of administration are important prerequisites for development,” he said

He said that a change in perspective is required to effectively exploit the state’s natural resources like vast tracts of forest lands, favourable climate and sufficient rainfall, among others, for economic development.

Citing the importance of resource mobilisation, the chief minister said that the state civil service officers hold an important position as advisers in giving suggestions to the government.

The MCSA conference also passed several resolutions, including the upgrade of the newly created three districts- Saitual, Khawzawl and Hnahthial and a separate All India Service cadre for Mizoram.