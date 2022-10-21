AIZAWL: More than 5.6 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 28 crore was seized by Mizoram police at four different places along Myanmar border in Champhai district during 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

Six people, including a Myanmar woman, were arrested for possessing the contraband, they said.

Mizoram police said that more than 5.4 kilograms of heroin was recovered by the Champhai police from a vehicle near Tuipui village, about 20 km from Champhai town on Wednesday night.

A 22-year-old woman and her male companion, both from Zokhawthar, the first Myanmar border village in Mizoram side, have been arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.

In another instance, policemen posted at Khankawn check gate, about 100 km from Champhai, recovered and seized 24 grams of heroin concealed in two soap cases from the possession of a local peddler and a 28 year-old Myanmarese woman on Wednesday morning.

The two peddlers were travelling in a maxicab from Zokhawthar and hid the contraband inside packets of puffcorn.

Again on Wednesday around 9 pm police also seized 24 grams of heroin from a peddler at Khankawn check gate, the officer said.

In another seizure, Champhai police also recovered 156 grams of heroin from a vehicle at Champhai’s Vengsang locality on Thursday morning, he said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for possessing the contraband, which was concealed in 12 soap cases, he said.

He said that all the seized drugs were believed to be smuggled from Myanmar.

Mizoram Police said that they are maintaining round the clock vigil to curb smuggling activities from neighbouring states and countries, which became rampant in recent years.