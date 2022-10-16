AIZAWL: Mizoram chief Minister Zoramthanga has said that his government would continue to make effort to promote tourism in the state.

“With clean environment and beautiful scenery, we have high potential for eco-tourism,” said Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga.

The Mizoram CM added: “The qualities of our state like clean environment, favourable climate condition, among others, should be used for tourist attraction.”

After two years of hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Mizoram tourism department organised two-day Anthurium festival at Reiek resort, about 25 km south-west of Aizawl during October 14-15.

Zoramthanga said that Mizoram is blessed with a fertile soil to do various plantations, which could increase the state’s economy.

He said that the Mizoram government would continue to take steps to promote tourism and would approach financial institutions if need be.

He added that certain facilities at Reiek resort in Mizoram would be upgraded.

Mizoram tourism minister Robert Romawia Royte, who also graced the event, said the state government would implement “infrastructure revolution” programme along Reiek to Ailawng range.

Projects under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme others projects are in the pipeline, the Mizoram chief minister said.