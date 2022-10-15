Aizawl: Around 140 exotic animals and birds were seized by the Champhai Police on Saturday.

The seized animals have been suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar.

As per the Mizoram Police, the seizure was made based on a specific input present with the Champhai Police and Champhai Excise & Narcotics Department.

The animals were being transported on three SUVs by three persons suspected to be members of an international wildlife trafficking nexus.

The three persons arrested during the operation were identified as Lalremruata (38), Tinkhuma (38) and E.Lalmuanpuia (29). All of them are residents of Champhai.

The rescued exotic animals and birds are listed below:

1) Tortoise – 30 nos

2) Monkey – 2 nos

3) Marmoset monkey -2 nos

4) Python – 22 nos

5) Sumatran Water Monitor -18 nos

6) Crocodile (Hatchlings) – 55 nos

7) Flame bowerbird – 4 nos

8) Servel cat – 4 nos

9) Marmoset – 2 nos

10) Albino wallaby – 1 nos

An investigation has been initiated into the matter.