A major tragedy has been averted by the security forces in Mizoram following recovery of a huge quantity of explosives.

The explosives and other war-like stores were recovered at Lawngtlai in Mizoram by the troopers of the Lunglei battalion of Assam Rifles.

Two persons have also been apprehended by the Assam Rifles troopers in connection with the recovery on Wednesday.

“The Assam Rifles team along with police representatives raided the house and recovered Gelatin sticks – 59, Detonator – 49 and Cordex – 03 meter,” an official release from Assam Rifles stated.

The release added: “The team had a specific information regarding storage of explosives and war like stores at a house in Lawngtalai (in Mizoram).”

Following interrogation of a suspect, the Assam Rifles team came to know about one more location, where more explosive materials were stored.

“On interrogation of the suspect, it was learnt that more explosives were stored at another location and a secondary operation was launched. The raid at second location led to recovery of Gelatin sticks – 80, Detonator – 100 and Cordex – 40 meter,” the official release added.

“Use of such war like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities. This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives,” the Assam Rifles added.

It further said: “This operation is a huge setback for all anti national activists.”

Total recoveries:

Gelatin stick – 139 sticks

Detonator – 149 numbers

Cordex – 43 meter