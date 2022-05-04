A sub-inspector ranked police official in Imphal west district of Manipur has been suspended over alleged “custodial death” of a 35-year-old man.

35-year-old Arambam Nanao of Imphal west district of Manipur succumbed to his injuries on Monday after being allegedly “brutally tortured” by police personnel.

According to the suspension order, sub-inspector Th Jitendro Singh of Imphal west district in Manipur has been suspended “for his grave misconduct while on duty”.

The suspended Manipur cop has also been asked to remain confined to the Reserve Lines in Imphal west district as his headquarters.

The suspended policeman has also been directed not to leave his headquarters without prior permission from the concerned authority.

Suspension of the cop was also confirmed by MLA RK Imo Singh.

“The police official has been placed under suspension and let’s ensure his arrest and punishment as per procedure prescribed by law,” said MLA RK Imo Singh.

Meanwhile, a massive protest has broken out at Imphal in Manipur over the alleged “custodial death” of the 35-year-old man.

The joint action committee (JAC), which has been formed to demand justice for the deceased person, reportedly stormed into the official residence of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh to submit a memorandum.

Notably, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh was not present at his residence when the protestors stormed into the complex.

Manipur CM Biren Singh was in Guwahati in Assam for a conference of Northeast leaders.

The JAC has further refused to accept the body of the deceased person.

Meanwhile, local MLA RK Imo Singh visited the family of the deceased man at Kangabam Leikai in Imphal West district of Manipur.

“Met the family members of the deceased at Kangabam Leikai. Assured of all assistance to the family including a government job to the wife of the deceased,” said MLA RK Imo Singh after meeting the family of the deceased.

The deceased – Arambam Nanao was allegedly picked up by a police team of police near his home on Monday.

He was detained by the police in connection with a debt recovery case.

The police later reportedly dropped Nanao at his home in the evening and was allegedly rushed to the hospital after he fainted.

He was declared dead at the hospital.

The family of the deceased and local residents have alleged that the man died due to brutal torture by the police in their custody.

The victim is survived by his wife and three children, including a month-old baby.