AIZAWL: A special court (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Aizawl, Mizoram on Wednesday sentenced eight former members of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), including former chief executive member (CEM) Shanti Jiban Chakma, to 4 years imprisonment in a graft case.

The special court also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh each against the 8 Chakma leaders and on default, they will undergo an additional 2 years imprisonment.

Earlier on Tuesday Special judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) H.T.C Lalrinchhana convicted Shanti Jiban Chakma and 7 former executive members of Chakma council under 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (a) of Prevention of Corruption Act r/w 120 B of Indian Penal Code and section 409 of IPC.

According to the judgement order, former MDC Buddha Lila Chakma, who was elected to the council from the Vaseitlang constituency in 2003 challenged his disqualification as a member of the district council (MDC) by then-the council chairman Gokul Chandra Chakma.

The Gauhati High Court in 2008 rejected Buddha Lila Chakma’s disqualification and asked the council to pay him his salary and other allowances as MDC.

The meeting of the executive committee of the CADC chaired by Shanti JIban Chakma in 2018 unanimously agreed to pay Rs. 49.31 lakh to Buddha Lila Chakma.

As per the state Anti-Corruption Bureau, the council released a total of Rs. 63.34 lakh to Buddha against Rs. 14 lakh payable to him as salary and allowances.

The case against the main accused Buddha was dropped as he passed away in October this year.