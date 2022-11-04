AIZAWL: President Droupadi Murmu, who was in Mizoram on a two-day visit, said on Friday that the state has done remarkably well in terms of human development despite its topography challenges.

She said that Mizoram, after achieving statehood in 1987, has not looked back.

“The topography of the hilly region poses special challenges for development; yet the state has done remarkably well on all parameters, especially when it comes to human development,” Murmu said while addressing the state assembly.

She was the third President to have addressed the Mizoram assembly after APJ Abdul Kalam (2005) and Ram Nath Kovind (2017).The President said that Mizoram benefits from, and also contributes to, the nation’s endeavour to engage with the neighbours in the region.

She also stated that the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, over the years, “has evolved a model of debate, healthy discussion and mutual respect as an effective instrument in finding solutions to people’s problems.”

“The Centre’s ‘Act East Policy’ places emphasis on the Northeast for improving the country’s ties with the extended neighbourhood in the Asia-Pacific region. Mizoram benefits from, and also contributes to, the nation’s endeavour to engage with the neighbours in the region,” she stated.

“As a tribal majority state, Mizoram can explore its past and find best governance practices from pre-modern days that can be revived within contemporary systems,” she added.

She also said that women in Mizoram are empowered a lot in every sphere of life-be it sports, culture and business. “I am keen to see their increased representation in public life particularly among lawmakers like you in the state,” the President said.

Murmu said that development of Mizoram and the rest of the North-East is also the key to the nation scaling greater heights. India’s ties with our neighbours, especially in South-East Asia, are of high – value to us and Mizoram contributed a lot to the nation’s endeavour to engage with the neighbours in the region, she said.

Chief minister Zoramthanga, in his words of thanks to the President, said Mizoram now became one of the most peaceful states in the country after the region had been under unrest for 20 years due to insurgency. “The historic Mizoram peace accord signed in 1986 was the most tested time exemplary peace accord not only in the country but also in the world,” he said.