KOLKATA: The Calcutta high court has directed the West Bengal police department to file its probe report into the Faizan Ahmed death case.

On October 14, Assam boy Faizan Ahmed was found dead at his hostel room in IIT-Kharagpur.

The Calcutta high court was hearing a petition moved by Faizan Ahmed’s father.

The petition has sought a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the death of Assam boy Faizan Ahmed.

Moreover, the Calcutta high court has also directed the SP of Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal to depute a senior officer to oversee the investigation into the death of Assam boy Faizan Ahmed.

Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her intervention for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Faizan Ahmed, an IIT Kharagpur student from Tinsukia.

IIT Kharagpur‘s third-year mechanical engineering student Faizan Ahmed, who hailed from eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district, was found dead in his hostel room on October 14.

His parents on observing his body filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur requesting the Superintending of Police (SP), Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal and the Inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur (Town) Police Station for an investigation.

The deceased – 23-year-old Faizan Ahmed – was a third-year mechanical engineering student of IIT-Kharagpur.