Mizoram reported 78 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday – 13 less than the previous day – taking the state’s tally to 2,25,901, a health department official said.

The state reported 91 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The death toll now is 689 and no fatality was reported from Tuesday, the official said.

At least 101 people have recovered from the infection on Thursday, 23 more than the fresh cases, he said.

The single day positivity rate increased to 10.47 per cent from 8 per cent the previous day, he said.

The state now has 582 active cases, while 2,24,630 people have so far recovered from the infection, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.44 per cent and the death rate was 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19.08 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 745 samples on Wednesday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.40 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday and 6.74 lakh of them have received the full dose.