Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first public appearance after tying the knot on Thursday in Mumbai.

The couple got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday, thus putting to rest weeks of rumours and speculations.

Only close family members and friends were invited to the wedding.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan joined Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni and other Kapoors on the groom’s side.

The bride’s side included Alia’s parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wore white and gold outfits designed by Sabyasachi.

Pictures from and after wedding:

Ranbir Kapoor pleased the crowd by picking up and carrying Alia Bhatt.