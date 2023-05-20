AIZAWL: Opposition Congress in Mizoram on Friday won the countermanded Rengkashya constituency in Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), an official said.

The election to the Rengkashya seat was postponed and held on May 17 due to the death of a BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed in a clash between BJP and Mizo National Front (MNF) workers on May 4.

According to the poll result declared by the state election commission on Friday, Congress nominee Doyamoy Daveng Chakma has been declared elected for the Rengkashya seat defeating his nearest opponent Prema Ranjan Chakma of the MNF by a margin of 572, the official said.

A total of 93.13 voters had cast their votes in the election held on May 17.

Election to the 20-member CADC held on May 9 had resulted in a fractured mandate with MNF emerging as the single largest party winning 10 seats.

The BJP won 5 seats and Congress 4.

However, 3 BJP members and 2 Congress members had recently defected to the MNF raising the party’s total tally to 15.

The MNF has staked a claim to form the government on May 12.

The governor is yet to okay the formation of government in the council, officials said.

The CADC was formed under the sixth schedule of the constitution in 1972 for the Chakma tribal in Mizoram.