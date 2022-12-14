AIZAWL: Mizoram opposition parties – Congress and People’s Conference (PC) have come down heavily on the Centre for its move to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) dubbed the UCC as ‘draconian law’ to disintegrate the religious minorities in the country.

It alleged that religious minorities, including Mizo Christians are no longer secure under the BJP regime.

“The UCC is an attempt to terminate Mizo culture, customary law and religion. It is part of the BJP’s steps to convert India into a Hindu kingdom, ” Congress said in a statement.

The party also called for collective efforts from churches, NGOs and the entire Mizo people to strongly oppose the implementation of the legislation in the state.

A private member’s bill to implement UCC in the country was introduced in the Upper House on December 9, with 63 votes in favour and 23 votes against it.

PC party also said it will strongly oppose if the UCC is implemented in Mizoram.

Party senior vice president Lalrinzuala Chawngthu said that the UCC implementation can be avoided in Mizoram as it has special provision under the constitution to protect its culture, religious practices and customary laws, among others.

According to the leader, article 371G of the constitution states that no act of Parliament in respect of religious or social practices of the Mizos, Mizo customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Mizo customary law, ownership and transfer of land, shall apply to Mizoram unless the state legislature by a resolution so decides.

Article 371G is one of the byproducts of the historic Mizoram peace accord signed in 1986 between the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Centre.

Chawngthu asked the ruling MNF to take steps to ensure that the law is not implemented in the state.