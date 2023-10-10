Aizawl: Commercial vehicles, including Tata Sumos and trucks carrying essential commodities, have stayed off National Highway 306 in Mizoram since Monday in protest against the deplorable condition of the road.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of various commercial vehicle associations has called for an indefinite strike, demanding immediate repairs to the highway.

“The NH 306, which links Mizoram with Assam’s Silchar, is considered a lifeline for the northeastern state. However, the condition of the highway has deteriorated to such a level that it has almost been impossible to ply vehicles on the road,” a JAC office-bearer said.

The JAC has accused the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and the Mizoram government of ignoring their repeated demands for repairs.

“Despite our repeated demands, neither the NHIDCL nor the Mizoram government has paid heed to our concern. The condition of the road was bad for a long time and it has further deteriorated with the onset of monsoon,” the JAC office-bearer said.

“A number of trucks have overturned along the highway while many others are stranded due to bad condition of the road. The lives of drivers were in danger because of the highway,” he added.

The strike has caused a shortage of essential supplies in Mizoram, as no vehicles carrying essential items from outside the state and passenger-carrying vehicles have plied between Vairengte and Sairang since Monday.

The JAC has said that the strike will continue until the NHIDCL and the Mizoram government take concrete steps to repair the highway.