Itanagar: The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has assured that the construction of the Joram-Koloriang highway in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district will be completed by March 31, 2024.

The NHIDCL gave the assurance during a review meeting convened by Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ibom Tao on Friday. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has also assured that the Koloriang-Sarli road will be completed soon.

During the meeting, the NHIDCL General Manager (GM) highlighted the hurdles being faced by its human resource in executing the work.

The DC, on his part, said that the administration will give full support to the road construction company, according to an official statement.

The completion of the Joram-Koloriang highway will be a major boost for the people of Kurung Kumey district, as it will improve connectivity to the rest of the state and the country.

The Koloriang-Sarli road is also an important road that connects the district headquarters to other parts of the district.