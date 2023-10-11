Guwahati: The Mizoram Church Leaders Committee (MKHC) and the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) have objected to the Election Commission of India’s decision to hold the poll counting for the state assembly elections on Sunday, December 3.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, the MKHC said that Sunday is a holy day for Christians and that church worship services are held in all towns and villages on that day.

The MKHC therefore requested the ECI to change the poll counting date to another day.

The MNF also wrote a letter to the ECI, saying that Sunday is an important day for Mizos in Mizoram as they are “cent per cent Christians”.

They added that church meetings are held in all the villages all over Mizoram on Sundays.

The MNF therefore requested the ECI to postpone the counting date to Monday, December 4.

The ECI has announced that it will consider the requests from the MKHC and the MNF party before making a final decision on the poll counting date.