Aizawl: Two rebel groups from Myanmar’s Chin state have come together to form a common platform aimed at fostering unity, sources said.

The Chinland Council (CC) and the Interim Chin National Consultative Council (ICNCC) signed an agreement and merged under the Chin National Council (CNC) banner in Aizawl, Mizoram on Wednesday.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma witnessed the event.

Representatives from both sides, including members of the CC’s armed wing, the Chin National Army (CNA), and civil resistance militias allied with the group, signed the unification pact.

The armed faction of the ICNCC, the Chin Brotherhood (CB), was also represented.

The signing marked a resolution to longstanding internal conflicts among Chin insurgents who are battling Myanmar’s military regime while advocating for a federal structure for Chin state.

Both groups agreed to establish a single administrative council under the newly formed CNC.

They also created a constitution drafting committee, consisting of members from both groups, to provide a strong foundation for the new entity.

The leaders urged all ‘Zohnahthlak’ (ethnic Mizo) communities in Chin state to embrace the agreement, stating that it would promote understanding, solidarity, and lasting peace.

A leader of a peace advocacy group that facilitated the agreement expressed optimism, believing that the pact would end the bloodshed and pave the way for lasting stability among Chin rebel forces.

The prolonged hostilities have resulted in significant casualties on both sides over the past two years.