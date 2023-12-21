Aizawl: At least three people were feared dead after a stone quarry collapsed in west Mizoram’s Mamit district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm when the three victims and other workers were working at the stone quarry in the Pukzing area, he said.

Two excavator operators and a helper all from outside the state are trapped under the debris, he said.

The identities of the missing persons are yet to be established, the official said.

He said that police rushed to the site and a rescue operation was on.

Detailed report of the incident is awaited, he added.

In November last year, a stone quarry collapsed at the Maudhar area in Hnahthial district killing 12 people and 11 of them were from outside Mizoram.