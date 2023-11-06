AIZAWL: The polling process for the Mizoram assembly elections is expected to be “peaceful and incident-free”.

This was stated by Mizoram director general of police (DGP) – Anil Shukla on Monday (November 06).

“As far as security situation is concerned, Mizoram is a peaceful state and we expect that the polling process will be peaceful and incident-free,” said DGP Anil Shukla.

He added: “We have deployed more than 4500 of our own force. 50 companies of the central police forces have also been deployed here.”

“We have adequate reserves. We have been helped by the neighbouring states for various resources,” the Mizoram DGP added.

Voting across Mizoram tomorrow, 174 candidates in fray

Voting for the elections to the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will be held across the state on Tuesday (November 07).

As many as 174 candidates from different political parties and independents are in fray in the Mizoram assembly elections.

According to the election commission, over 8.52 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Mizoram assembly elections.

Voting for the Mizoram assembly elections will be conducted 1276 polling stations across the state.

There are a total of 4,13,064 eligible male and 4,39,028 eligible female voters in Mizoram.

Of the total 8,52,088 voters in Mizoram, 50,611 electors in the age group 18-19 who will be voting for the first time.

Around 50 companies of central forces have been deployed in Mizoram to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Out of the total 1276 polling stations across Mizoram, 30 have been identified as critical.

Counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections will be done on December 03.