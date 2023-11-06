AIZAWL: A 36-year-old policeman lost his life in a road accident while being on election duty in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram, officials said.

The victim Z Lalmuanzuala, along with others personnel, was travelling in a taxi and was heading to his polling station in a remote Jarulsury village within Tuichawng assembly constituency in Mizoram on Sunday, they said.

The vehicle they were travelling in stuck on an uphill road and when the occupants tried to push it skidded backward and run off the road leading to the death of Lalmuanzuala on the spot, they said.

In another incident, one Indian Reserve police personnel, who was on election duty, also died of illness at a district hospital in east Mizoram’s Champhai town on Sunday, officials added

Mizoram goes to 40-member assembly polls on Tuesday and voting will be held between 7 am and 4 pm under tight security.

Also read: Nagaland | ‘Nagas are dog-eaters’ remark row: My speech misinterpreted, says DMK leader

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga will cast his vote at 7 am, an official in CMO said.

Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh female voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 174 candidates, of whom 18 are women.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Voting across Mizoram tomorrow, 174 candidates in fray

Voting for the elections to the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will be held across the state on Tuesday (November 07).

As many as 174 candidates from different political parties and independents are in fray in the Mizoram assembly elections.

According to the election commission, over 8.52 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Mizoram assembly elections.

Voting for the Mizoram assembly elections will be conducted 1276 polling stations across the state.

There are a total of 4,13,064 eligible male and 4,39,028 eligible female voters in Mizoram.

Of the total 8,52,088 voters in Mizoram, 50,611 electors in the age group 18-19 who will be voting for the first time.

Also read: Mizoram assembly elections 2023: Assam police personnel goes missing while on poll duty

Around 50 companies of central forces have been deployed in Mizoram to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Out of the total 1276 polling stations across Mizoram, 30 have been identified as critical.

Counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections will be done on December 03.