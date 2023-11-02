AIZAWL: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) – the main opposition party in the Northeast state of Mizoram – has stated that it will not forge an alliance with the BJP after the assembly elections in the state to form a government.

This was stated by ZPM working president K Sapdanga while speaking to the media at Aizawl in Mizoram on Thursday (November 02).

Sapdanga said that the ZPM has decided not to enter into an alliance with the BJP to form the next government in Mizoram.

“We prefer not to form a coalition government in Mizoram with the BJP as a partner at any cost,” ZPM working president K Sapdanga said.

He further claimed that the ZPM is confident of forming the net government in Mizoram on its own.

Ready for alliance with either MNF or ZPM, says BJP

The BJP is ready for a post-poll alliance with either the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) – the main opposition party in Mizoram.

This was stated by Mizoram BJP president (in-charge) Vanupa Zathang on Thursday (November 02).

Zathang said that the BJP is ready for a post-poll alliance with either the MNF or the ZPM – whichever wins the most number of seats in the Mizoram assembly elections.

It may be mentioned here that the MNF is already a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, ties between the BJP and MNF have turned sour ahead of Mizoram assembly elections, with the Zoramthanga-led party accusing the saffron party of playing “divisive politics”.

However, the Mizoram BJP chief said that the party hopes to form the next government in the Northeast state on its own.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP is contesting 23 seats out of the total 40 in Mizoram, for which elections will be held on November 07.

Speaking about the ongoing election campaigning in Mizoram, Vanupa Zathang claimed that opposition’s ‘propaganda’, which labels BJP as an anti-Christian party, has not worked.

MNF & ZPM acting as BJP agents, says Congress chief

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in election-bound Mizoram of being “unofficial agents” of the BJP.

“MNF and ZPM are acting as unofficial agents of BJP,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (November 02).

The Congress president made this statement while primarily targeting the BJP efforts to expand its base in the Christian-majority Northeast state of Mizoram.

“BJP-RSS are against diversity, and they want to take away the precious land and forest that are the property of the tribals, for the welfare of their cronies,” said Kharge.

He added: “The people of Mizoram deserve peace, prosperity and progress.”

Mallikarjun Kharge further reiterated that peace in Mizoram returned due to the efforts of the Congress party.

“Rajiv Gandhi brought peace to Mizoram through the Peace Accord in 1986 and secured statehood in 1987,” said Kharge.

He said: “Congress party has always been committed to its (Mizoram) progress.”

Speaking about the poll promises made by the Congress party ahead of the Mizoram assembly elections, Mallikarjun Kharge said: “What we promise, we deliver.”

“Our guarantees for the state of Mizoram shall usher welfare, inclusiveness and economic security,” said Kharge.