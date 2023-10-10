AIZAWL: The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram has opposed the decision of the election commission of India (ECI) to conduct counting of votes for the assembly elections in the state on a Sunday.

This opposition from the MNF came just hours after the Mizoram unit of the Congress party too raised a similar objection with the ECI.

The MNF has shot a letter to the ECI, urging the commission to consider changing the date of counting of votes.

It may be mentioned here that the election commission on Monday (October 09) had stated that counting of votes for the assembly elections in five states, including Mizoram, would be held on December 03, a Sunday.

“Mizos being centpercent Christians, and Sunday is an important day for the Christians and Churches Meetings are held in all Villages in the whole State of Mizoram,” the MNF’s letter to the ECI stated.

“Such being the situation in the state of Mizoram, the Mizo National Front of Mizoram approach the Election Commission of India to kindly refix the date of Counting on 04.10.2023,” the letter added.

Earlier, the Mizoram Congress also urged the ECI to reschedule the date of counting of votes for the state assembly polls slated for December 3, as it falls on Sunday.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta said that “Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram, which is devoted solely to the worship of God”.

He said that no official programmes or business are transacted on Sunday.

“We know that not only the Congress party but also the entire Christian community in Mizoram would not like the counting of votes to be held on Sunday,” Lalsawta said in his letter.

The ECI has announced the dates for assembly polls in five states, including Mizoram, according to which voting for the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will be held on November 7.

Counting of votes in Mizoram will be undertaken on December 3 along with four other states.