AIZAWL: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its first list of candidates for the Mizoram assembly elections 2023.

AAP, on Thursday (October 19), announced the first list of four candidates for the upcoming Mizoram assembly elections.

Mizoram AAP president Andrew Lalremkima has been fielded from Aizawl North III constituency, while Vanlalmawia Vanchhawwng, Biakthianghlima and Lalngaihawma Pachau will contest from Aizawl West I, Aizawl West III and Aizawl South I respectively.

Poling for the 40-seat Mizoram legislative assembly will be held in a single-phase on November 07.

Counting of votes will be held on December 3.